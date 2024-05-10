St George’s Square in Valletta has been transformed into a lush landscape of flowers, trees and shrubbery for the 10th edition of the Valletta Green Festival.

The Valletta Cultural Agency has once again converted one of the capital’s largest open spaces into a temporary green oasis just in time for Mother's Day celebrations.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef said, “This largest edition of the Valletta Green Festival is a gift from the Valletta Cultural Agency to all mothers on Mother’s Day weekend. We invite families to come together to enjoy this green space in the heart of the capital and the activities that have been planned”.

Jason Micallef and Owen Bonnici at the 10th edition of the Valletta Green Festival. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The festival will be held every day from May 10-19 from 10am to 6pm.

The garden features an impressive 62 mature trees, 5,000 shrubs and bushes, 13,000 flowering potted plants, and two ponds. Some of the trees reach heights of up to three meters and consist of a diverse selection of Mediterranean varieties such as Carob, Cypress, Canfora, Oleander, and Olive trees, many of which are between 60 and 80 years old.

The festival's opening attracted the attention of many tourists and senior citizens, some of whom asked the agency's staff whether the garden would be permanently placed in the square. To their disappointment they were informed that it would only be temporary.

Passersby enjoying the temporary garden. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“How lovely it is to see the environmental and cultural aspects come together in the centre of Valletta. In my opinion, this is a recipe for success that will go down a treat with the public," Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said.

The festival also features an EcoMarket spread across Old Theatre Street. Vendors sell diverse, sustainable products, including locally crafted jewellery, art, beauty products, and items for children and pets.

At the Derek Garden Centre and ERA stands, visitors can also engage in interactive activities and gain insights into sustainability practices.