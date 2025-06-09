The Valletta Local Food Festival is set to return for its fourth edition next month, promising to be the biggest yet and showcasing a wider variety of authentic Maltese cuisine.

This year’s edition will be held between July 4 and 6 and at the Upper Barrakka Gardens. The location replaces the Valletta Design Cluster, which had hosted all the previous editions.

Announcing the move on Monday, Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef said the aim was to make the festival more accessible for the growing number of people who attend.

“We decided to find a bigger and more central place. So we found one of the most iconic places that has a lot of foot traffic with foreigners and locals alike, Upper Barrakka,” said Micallef.

He was speaking during a press conference alongside Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and representatives from the Malta Food Agency.

Micallef said this year’s event is being held in collaboration with the Malta Food Agency to further promote local produce and producers.

Around 25 stands will offer everything from cheese to honey and traditional beverages. The festival will also showcase food with historical roots, celebrating staples from Malta’s culinary past.

Micallef added that the festival will not only feature pre-packaged and fresh food stands but also include live concerts throughout the three-day event.

“The Valletta Cultural Agency is coming together with the Malta Food Agency to give value to our local food. As has previously been said, this is what gives us our identity,” said Refalo.

Culture Minister Bonnici expressed satisfaction with how the festival has grown since it was launched in 2022, saying he knew it would be a hit when it was launched.

“We have so much to be proud of when it comes to our local food,” he said.

Entry to the event is free.