A 36-year-old man accused of contracting the burning of a pick-up truck pleaded not guilty to charges.

Stefano Zampa was charged in connection with the arson of a Ford Ranger that was torched on March 11 in Valletta.

The hired man who admitted to burning the vehicle, Christopher Ryan, will be the prosecution's witness in proceedings.

Ryan was arraigned on March 12 and accused of setting the Ford Ranger on fire. He has since admitted to the charges and sentenced to three years in prison.

Police Inspector Shawn Pawney said that since the arsonist's case has been definitely concluded, he can now testify against Zampa.

Zampa, a salesman from Valletta, appeared in court on Thursday and was accused of being an accomplice in the arson and causing wilful damage to the vehicle.

Zampa was held in custody by police on several occasions. He was arrested again on Wednesday, before being charged in court on Thursday afternoon.

The prosecution had been waiting on the conclusion of Ryan’s case before starting proceedings.

He was also accused of criminal association to commit a crime, among other charges.

Lawyer José Herrera requested bail, the prosecution objected.

During its submissions, the prosecution highlighted that Zampa was repeatedly warned not to contact any potential prosecution witnesses.

However, the prosecution said Zampa tried to contact Ryan both directly and indirectly through his family or close friends.

He even tried contacting Ryan through the prison staff. This led to magistrate Gabriella Vella, presiding over Ryan’s case, to order an investigation.

Presiding magistrate Nadia-Helena Vella rejected the bail request, on Thursday.

A request for a ban on the name of the accused made by the defence was refused.

The court also refused issuing a protection order in favour of the victim and Ryan since the man was remanded in custody.

Lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted assisted by police inspector Shawn Pawney.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb, Martina Herrera and José Herrera assisted the accused. The Herrera's had initially assisted Ryan, however, they dropped the brief after the first sitting.

Lawyer Edmond Cuschieri appeared for the alleged victim.