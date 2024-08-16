Valletta’s mayor has said he was surprised to learn about a proposal to twin Valletta with Portsmouth but is nevertheless “excited” about the prospect.

“I was initially surprised when I read the news item on the BBC,” Olaf McKay said. However, after reading the article, he said he became “intrigued and excited to learn more about this proposal”.

McKay said the twinning could be an enriching experience for both cities but emphasised that discussions are still in the early stages and much work remains to be done before an agreement is reached.

“There is still a long way to go and several procedures to follow before achieving twinning status,” he said.

The twinning proposal came from Charlotte Gerada, leader of the Labour group on the Portsmouth city council.

RELATED STORIES Valletta twinning proposed for Portsmouth

Sister Cities? Valletta and Portsmouth Begin Twinning Talks

Gerada, whose parents migrated from Malta to Portsmouth in the 1970s, told Times of Malta she did not expect the proposal to attract such significant media attention.

“I didn’t expect this reaction; it feels like it exploded,” she said. Following the BBC article, Gerada and McKay have been in contact and have started preliminary discussions about twinning the two cities.

Gerada also emphasised that the proposal is still in its early stages and has only been discussed with Portsmouth council’s twinning advisory group. She said she was waiting to be contacted by the Maltese government about the matter.

Gerada believes the two cities would be a good match as both Valletta and Portsmouth are historically fortified cities with ports. She added: “There is also scope to work together from an economic perspective, especially considering that we are developing a port for cruise liners in Portsmouth.” She said there is much to learn from Valletta in this respect.

Valletta is already twinned with several cities, including Rhodes in Greece, Piran in Slovenia, and the Italian towns of Cortona, Pisa, and Palermo.