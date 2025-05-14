The vice-mayor of Valletta, Alfred Zammit, has publicly criticised Mayor Olaf McKay for signing a twinning deal between Valletta and Portsmouth, saying his opposition had been ignored.

The agreement was announced by McKay on Tuesday.

Zammit said in a Facebook post that Valletta and Portsmouth were incompatible, with the former being a capital city and a Unesco heritage site and the other best known for its naval harbour.

He said he had consistently opposed plans for the agreement, but he was ignored.

“I was against it, and I remain consistent in what I believe in, and once again I was ignored despite being democratically elected by the people of Valletta,” Zammit said.

He added that whoever was supposed to act was only interested in matters such as what happened in Gharghur - a reference to how Labour gained a majority in that village when a PN councillor left the party and joined Labour in a no-confidence motion in the mayor.

Zammit was mayor of Valletta until he was surprisingly replaced by McKay at the last elections. He had complained at the time that people in the Labour Party had worked against his re-election as mayor.

In his latest post, Zammit said that while he had nothing against Portsmouth and its people, Valletta was twinned in the past with similarly historic cities such as Cortona and Pisa. The former was the birthplace of the architect of Valletta, Francesco Laparelli.

“It is true that many British naval vessels sailed from Portsmouth to Malta when Malta served as a colony. But that is not a strong enough motivation to trigger a twinning proposal,” Zammit said.

The possibility of this twinning deal first emerged in April 2024. The proposal was made by Charlotte Gerada, leader of the Labour group on the Portsmouth city council. Her parents migrated from Malta to Portsmouth in the 1970s.

But Zammit said on Wednesday that Valletta was a world heritage site and much more important than an agreement signed for sentimental and personal reasons.