The fifth edition of the Valletta Pageant of the Seas will be held in Grand Harbour on Saturday.

This year’s event, themed ‘Save the Sea’, addresses environmental threats in the world’s seas, focusing on plastic and microplastic pollution.

Events will begin at 9pm with a show featuring traditional dgħajjes tal-pass and regatta boats. This will be followed by a light projection featuring an animated narrative complemented by an original score composed by Cyprian Cassar.

The show will continue with a water fountain by Aquatique Show, primarily inspired by the nature of water. With over 35 years of experience in large-scale events and commissions including the Paris Olympics, this will be a show of water, movements and rhythms reflecting the island’s culture.

A grand fireworks display will bring the evening to a close.

The public has been invited to watch the show from Quarry Wharf, Valletta and surrounding areas

The Valletta Pageant of the Seas is being presented by the Valletta Cultural Agency, with the support of the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Governance and Visit Malta.

For more information, visit the Events section on the Valletta Cultural Agency website www.vca.gov.mt and Facebook page.