Heritage Malta has embarked on restoration works on the Siege Bell War Memorial in Valletta, which commemorates the victims of the Second World War in Malta.

The memorial occupies the lower part of St Christopher's Bastion, overlooking Grand Harbour.

Works to repair it should be done by the end of the year, the heritage agency said in a statement on Friday. The monument will not be accessible to the public while works are under way.

Structural reinforcing and repair works are required to prevent further damage to the external hardstone cladding of the concrete corbels on which the bell holds, which is showing signs of serious deterioration of the concrete structure, arising from its exposed location.

There are serious signs of deterioration. Photo: Heritage Malta

The €700,000 project will also see the consolidation of the waterproofing layers, which includes the relaying of the hardstone floors over the reinstated concrete floors.

Works will include other necessary structural reinforcing works to the cupola, ring beams and substructure, resulting in a general refurbishment of the monument’s internal and external spaces.

The monument, designed by British artist Michael Sandle, was erected in memory of the victims of the Second World War in Malta, who totalled more than 7,000.

It was officially inaugurated on May 29, 1992, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the awarding of the George Cross to Malta for the display of bravery and valour during the bleak years of 1940-1942.

The structure sits over a lower ground floor enclosed space with an open first-floor superstructure that encloses the belfry, offering visitors a view of the port and surrounding fortifications.

The imposing bronze bell, the largest in Malta, tolls in honour of the fallen every day at noon.

In front of the bell is a bronze sculpture that symbolises the burial at sea of the unknown soldier.