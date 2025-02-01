Significantly fewer companies donated money to the Valletta Soup Kitchen in 2024 than in the previous year, even as demand for the charitable organisation’s work increased.

The Franciscan-run kitchen, which is run on donations and feeds those in need, fed 29,500 people throughout the year, serving just under 120,000 lunches and dinners and helping 112 visitors find a job.

In 2023, the soup kitchen fed just over 27,000 people.

But while visitors were up and the soup kitchen could count on more volunteers – 85 versus the 65 in 2023 – the diversity of its donor base was down.

While in 2023 the soup kitchen received donations from 20 schools, 121 companies and 1160 individuals, last year just 66 companies donated to it. Donations from individuals remained the same.

It is not known whether the amounts received through donations was also down, as the Soup Kitchen did not release donation figures.

The soup kitchen also had the help of a lawyer, two social workers, one nurse and one hairdresser last year, it said in a statement.

Its 85 volunteers came from 61 different countries spanning six continents.

“At the Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta, we experience a daily miracle of providence. Without the army of volunteers and the support of the donors, all this would not have been possible. Because of this, we would like to thank them and urge them to keep supporting us in our work so that we can provide our guests, a life with dignity,” it said in a statement.

To donate to the Soup Kitchen OFM:

APS Bank:

A/C 41286610023 MT56APSB77013000000041286610023

Bank of Valletta:

A/C 40024827012 MT46VALL22013000000040024827012

PAYPAL:

http://www.soupkitchenofmvalletta.com/

CHEQUES:

Addressed to the Soup Kitchen OFM – Valletta, 40, St Ursula Street Valletta