Valletta's local council has installed CCTV cameras in areas that tend to be filled with illegally dumped garbage.

Mayor Alfred Zammit said the decision to install cameras was taken because some people refused to comply with the law.

"There are a few who abuse the system and take out their garbage on the wrong days, and some who do not live in Valletta leave their garbage here," Zammit said.

The mayor said education efforts on garbage collection have increased and people have been given the chance to understand, but some still do not obey the law.

So far around 50 cameras have been installed in the Port Region.

The new cameras, which cost €6,000, are on the corners of Merchant Street/ Manuel Street, St Nicholas Street/ St Paul's Street, Mediterranean Street/ St Nicholas Stree, and Bakery Street/ St Dominic Street, Zammit said.

Other parts of Valletta will also have cameras installed soon, he said.

Enforcement agency LESA will monitor the new cameras, and those who dump garbage or put garbage bags out on the wrong days can be fined.

The president of the Port Regional Council, Paul Farrugia, and local councils junior minister Alison Zerafa Civelli flanked Zammit.

Civelli said that enforcement efforts such as this will help catch lawbreakers.

The new cameras complement the new system where regions, not local councils, are responsible for waste collection, she said.

The new collection system began at the start of 2023. Besides regional takeover, the timetable of when each waste bag is collected was streamlined.

The cameras installed in four corners of Valletta are part of a broader initiative of the Port Regional Council to increase enforcement, Farrugia said.

