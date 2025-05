A van caught fire in Balzan on Monday morning, sparking a grass fire on a patch of ground nearby.

The incident occurred shortly before 11am, when a van on Triq Birbal caught fire while in motion, according to emergency services.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen rising over buildings from the surrounding area.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to the Police and Civil Protection Department (CPD).