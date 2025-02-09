Two men were seriously hurt as a van crashed down a six-metre-deep valley in Gozo on Saturday evening.

The police said the accident happened at 9pm when a Isuzu WFR went out of control as it was being driven at Triq-ir-Rabat, the road which leads from Victoria (Rabat) to Marsalforn. It ended up in the valley below the road. 

The vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Macedonia, accompanied by a 36-year-old compatriot, but residents of Żebbuġ. They were rescued by Civil Protection personnel and taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The police are investigating. 

 

