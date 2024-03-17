Virgil van Dijk says the intensity of Liverpool’s bitter rivalry with Manchester United will make Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final a major test for his quadruple chasers.

Liverpool head to Old Trafford looking to move a step closer to the second trophy of manager Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season.

Having beaten Chelsea in the League Cup final, Klopp’s side are embroiled in a gripping Premier League title race with Arsenal and Manchester City, and also face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals.

With Liverpool targeting a trophy clean-sweep and United hoping to preserve their last chance of silverware this season, the stage is set for the latest chapter in English football’s most historic feud.

Separated by just 30 miles, the cities of Liverpool and Manchester have been united in mutual loathing since the Industrial Revolution, competing for bragging rights in football, music, fashion and numerous other domestic squabbles.

