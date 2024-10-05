The Malta Chamber of Psychologists (MCP) recently organised its third forum on the theme of the ‘Psychology of Addictions’, as part of its series of fora on various topics. The event was open to both MCP members and the public.

Addiction is often described as the inability to control doing, taking or using something to a level that is harmful to an individual. In clinical terms, addiction is a progressive disorder that affects the brain’s reward, motivation and memory. It is characterised by an inability to control behaviour and causes dysfunctional emotional responses.

Examples of addiction include substance addiction, such as alcohol, caffeine, cannabis, cocaine; as well as non-substance addiction, that is activities that a person indulges in, including gambling, shopping, gaming and others, most of which were discussed during the MCP forum.

A panel of experts shed light on various aspects of addiction, drawing from their extensive experience and unique perspectives. These included Erika Galea, founder of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe, who has dedicated her career to enhancing understanding of brain development and its implications for education.

Another speaker was Matthew Berry, who has an extensive career in addiction services, working across voluntary, forensic, adult and youth settings, as well as Anna Maria Vella, a public health specialist and consultant in addiction medicine, with nearly three decades of experience at Sedqa’s Substance Misuse Outpatients Unit.

The other speakers and panel members were Anna Catania, a warranted counsellor and psychosexual and relationship therapist, who works with individuals and couples on relational and sexual issues, and John Tabone, a counsellor and senior executive in player protection at the Malta Gaming Authority, responsible for driving responsible gaming initiatives.

Finally, Stephanie Cascun, the coordinator for preventative services at Sedqa, took part in the event, advocating for addiction prevention across educational and community sectors.

Following the respective presentations, there was an engaging discussion and Q&A with the panel. This was facilitated by Chantal Avellino, who said that the goal of the forum was to explore the complexities of addiction, examine the latest insights in prevention, treatment and education, and reflect on how society can better address this widespread issue.

“Addiction is a multifaceted issue that affects not only individuals but also families, workplaces and communities. Through forums like this, we aim to foster deeper understanding and collaboration, ensuring that prevention, treatment and support continue to evolve,” Avellino said.

“In our journey towards healthier communities, it is clear that no single approach works for everyone. But with the insights shared today, we are better equipped to move forward with compassion, informed strategies and a commitment to positive change.”

This was the third forum organised by the MCP, following the first one on ‘Collective Trauma’ in May and the second one on ‘Psychology of Corruption’ in June. The forum granted participants five CPD hours as well as a certificate of attendance.

The next forum organised by the MCP will focus on the ‘Psychology of the Elderly’ and will be held on November 22.

For more information and to become a member, visit www.mcp.org.mt/.