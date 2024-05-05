As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, the Vassallo Group rallied together employees from its various companies to take part in a clean-up of Wied il-Għasel, Mosta.

Supported by the Mosta local council, the event saw participants get together at the picturesque valley – a location much cherished by the Vassallo family and an area of significant importance to the group. The occasion also served to foster a sense of teamwork, community engagement and environmental safekeeping.

The Vassallo Group is dedicated to making a tangible difference beyond the boardroom, reflecting its broader commitment to sustainable business practices and social impact, the company says. Mobilising its workforce for meaningful action is very much a reflection of the group’s proactive approach towards fulfilling its CSR.

“We believe that businesses have a crucial role to play in creating positive change within the communities they serve,” Lee Xuereb, the group’s chief people office, said.

“Our event at Wied il-Għasel not only symbolises our deep connection to Mosta but also reflects our broader mission to leverage our resources and expertise for the betterment of society and the environment.”