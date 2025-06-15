Vassallo Group recently hosted the ninth edition of The Shine Awards, an event entirely dedicated to celebrating and recognising the people behind the organisation’s success, at the St Aloysius theatre in Birkirkara.

With a workforce of almost 2,000 individuals representing more than 50 nationalities, Vassallo Group’s commitment to its people remains central to its philosophy.

The Shine Awards highlights employees who exemplify the group’s values through their dedication and exceptional performance.

This year’s award categories included customer focus, service quality, best newcomer, brand ambassador, training and development, best employee, best supervisor and best manager.

Group CEO Pio Vassallo opened the event with a heartfelt message and a reflection on the group’s journey and legacy.“Back in 1946, our grandfather, Pio Vassallo − whose name I am proud to carry − began life as a humble farmer. Tonight, we celebrate the 79th anniversary of our group − a group that started with a single man’s dream and has grown into a family of nearly 2,000 employees.”

Emphasising the values of servant leadership, Vassallo continued: “Humility is at the heart of our leadership. We have learnt that true leadership means empowering others and sharing every success. One thing that hasn’t changed is our belief in our people − in recognising them and celebrating them.”

This year’s edition also marked the official countdown to Vassallo Group’s 80th anniversary, a significant milestone that will be celebrated in the coming year.

The event included a special segment to honour long-serving employees, recognising dedicated team members with service milestones ranging from five to 35 years across the group’s various companies.

Group chairperson Natalie Briffa Farrugia concluded the night with an inspiring message of appreciation.

“Tonight we don’t just honour achievements – we honour values, legacy and the people who make it all possible. The true strength of Vassallo Group has always been, and will always be, its human resource. We commit to continuing to nurture our most valuable asset – our workforce through respect, opportunity and support. Your growth, well-being and inclusion remains at the very heart of our plans. Together we don’t just build structures, we build our future,” she said.

Presented by well-known television and radio host Dorian Cassar, the evening featured musical performances by Claudia Faniello and Matthew Vassallo, quality assurance manager at CareMalta Group.

Celebrations concluded with a reception by the group’s catering arm, CaterEssence, at the Mediterranean College of Sport.

