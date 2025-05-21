In the month before last June’s elections, the government conducted just two per cent of the VAT inspections it usually carries out.

In May 2024, the month leading to the European Parliament and local council elections, the government conducted 13 VAT inspections.

Throughout 2024, the VAT department made 5,625 inspections- an average of 468 per month, data tabled in Parliament on Tuesday showed.

That means that in May 2024 inspections dropped by a staggering 98 per cent.

The data was revealed following a parliamentary question put forward by PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

Questions were sent to the Finance Ministry.

Malta went to the polls on June 8, 2024 to choose its six European Parliament representatives and all its local councillors.

The Labour Party won the European Parliament elections, albeit with a significantly reduced majority compared to its 2019 landslide victory.

After the final votes were counted for the June 8 election, the gap between the parties stood at 8,454 votes. By contrast, Labour won the previous MEP election in 2019 with a 42,000-vote majority.

The PL fared better in the local council elections, garnering a total of 20,000 more first-count votes than the PN.