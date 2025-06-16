An evening intertwining sacred music with the brilliance of architectural vision is taking place at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, on Wednesday, June 18 at 7.30pm.

The event features an organ concert by Josep Solé Coll, the internationally renowned Spanish organist of the Papal Basilica of St Peter’s at the Vatican.

The performance will mark the official inauguration of the exhibition Grand Ambitions: Francesco Laparelli’s Drawings of Valletta at the Oratory of the Co-Cathedral, which will remain open for the public until July 18.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Kindly RSVP by June 16 to secure your place by contacting events@stjohnscocathedral.com.