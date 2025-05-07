The Holy See denies having any formal secret service, and yet it appears to be an open secret that, despite no official espionage agency, the Vatican actively gathers intelligence through formal diplomacy – the receiving foreign ambassadors and heads of states and dispatching legates and nuncios on special missions. It also conducts covert operations to influence events and safeguard its interests. Vatican Spies is a timely analysis of this diplomacy and espionage, and the Church’s startling machinations under popes from Benedict XVI to the late Pope Francis.

