Over 10,000 people turned up at Ta’ Qali National Park last weekend to attend VeganFest Malta 2025. And over 50 sellers took part, offering everything from hearty plant-based burgers to dreamy vegan cakes and doughnuts, crispy pizzas, fresh juices and refreshing cocktails, wines and beers.

Visitors also enjoyed exploring the Ethical & Sustainable Market, with its handmade eco-friendly goodies, plastic-free skincare and vegan pet treats.

The Wellness Area, thanks to The Emotions Lab, was a haven of calm with yoga, mindfulness and heartfelt connections.

The Blindfold Challenge, brought to life by Natureline, had everyone laughing and winning fun prizes.

Visitors also enjoyed exploring the Ethical & Sustainable Market. .

And the Kids Area, coordinated by Juggling Art Studio, was a burst of creativity for the youngest guests.

Various musicians and bands also kept spirits high all weekend.

The event was supported by Visit Malta, Malta National Park, Malta Signs, Loaded Pantry, Fort Fitness, Good Earth, Beyond Mea.

Follow VeganFest Malta on Facebook and Instagram and watch out for next year’s edition.