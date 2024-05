A vehicle on Psaila Street in Birkirkara caught fire sometime after 4pm on Monday.

Footage and photos sent to Times of Malta show a plume of smoke could be seen from across the locality.

Footage: Mark Vella

Readers said the fire was reported opposite the Eurosport complex.

The police have no information on whether anyone was in the vehicle when it caught fire.

Traffic through the busy Birkirkara Road is being diverted through side streets.