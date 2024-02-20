Insurance premia for road accidents rose to €139,151,769 last year from €122,681,572 the year before, the finance minister said in reply to a parliamentary question on Tuesday. The premia reached €114,861,402 in 2021.

The minister told Nationalist MP Adrian Delia that according to information collected by the MFSA, several firms had raised their insurance premia for vehicle insurance.

He explained that those increases were not meant only to cover a projected increase in road accidents, but also to cover other costs that could impact claims, such as inflation. Other reasons could include an increase in the number of policies, reflecting an increase in the number of new vehicles on Malta's roads.

On Monday, Caruana said in reply to another question by Delia that Gross Claims Incurred in 2023 reached €64,852,888 last year from €69,368,30 in 2022 and €63,291,020 in 2021.