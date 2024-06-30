The Verdala Terraces in Rabat recently hosted an exclusive event in partnership with Azimut Yacths Malta, Porsche and Veuve Clicquot, unveiling the development’s advanced progress and showcasing the Grand and Royal Mansions. The event offered potential residents and investors an exclusive preview of the luxurious lifestyle the Verdala Terraces promises to deliver.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of networking against a backdrop of architectural and design excellence. Private viewings of the meticulously designed show apartments at the Grand and Royal Mansions were held, showcasing the spacious interiors, high-end finishes, and breathtaking views of Mdina and Malta’s open countryside, visible from the coveted ‘tal-Virtu’ ridge.

The event was further elevated by the participation of several luxury brands. Azimut Yacths Malta displayed scale models of their latest luxury yachts, captivating guests with their sleek design and cutting-edge features, in conjunction with their impressive video screen backdrop. Guests were also encouraged to enjoy an interactive tour of their latest luxury yacht releases using their virtual reality (VR) headset.

Porsche showcased the latest Taycan model, attracting car enthusiasts with its innovative engineering and elegant aesthetics seamlessly blending performance and luxury.

Tranquil and inviting lifestyle

Veuve Clicquot provided a flowing selection of their finest champagnes. In addition, delectable nibbles were served by renowned AX Hotels chefs, executive chef Victor Borg from Rosselli – AX Privilege and Grain restaurants Grain, and executive chef Joseph Xuereb from AX The Palace.

This collaboration with renowned luxury brands highlighted the exclusivity and high standards of the Verdala Terraces development, emphasising its appeal to individuals who appreciate the finer things in life.

As the development reaches its final stages, anticipation builds among those who have already acquired residences and those seeking the perfect home for their high-end lifestyle in a community of like-minded individuals.

Denise Xuereb, director of construction and development at AX Group and CEO of AX Real Estate, said: “This event is a preview of the tranquil and inviting lifestyle that the Verdala Terraces will offer, showcasing what future residents can expect. I thank all our esteemed partners and guests who made this event possible.”

Representing the realms of development, architecture, real estate and hospitality, and rooted in a deep affection for the Rabat neighbourhood, the development is spearheaded by AX Group in collaboration with C&K architects, who have contributed their visionary expertise to the development.