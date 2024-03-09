Max Verstappen launched a powerful defence of his mentor and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko on Friday when confronted by reports that the Austrian may face a possible suspension in the aftermath of the Christian Horner saga.

The three-time world champion insisted that Marko, 80, must keep his job when he spoke soon after taking pole position for Saturday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Dutchman, whose career has been overseen by Marko, was clear in outlining his feelings.

"From my side, I have a lot of respect for Helmut, and what we have achieved together," said Verstappen.

"It goes back very far. My loyalty to him is very big and I have always expressed this to everyone within the team, to everyone high up, that he is an important part in my decision-making for the future within the team.

