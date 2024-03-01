Max Verstappen’s quest for a fourth consecutive Formula One world championship began in style on Friday with the Red Bull ace claiming pole for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari will start alongside Verstappen on the front row for Saturday’s first of a record 24 races this year.

Verstappen’s 33rd career pole and third in Bahrain was a welcome boost for the Red Bull team in the wake of the inappropriate behaviour inquiry into team boss Christian Horner.

Horner, who had always denied any wrongdoing, was cleared by an internal investigation of allegations of controlling behaviour by a female colleague on Wednesday.

Verstappen will be favourite to emulate last year’s result when he won the first of 19 races as he swept to his third title.

