Max Verstappen will return to Saudi Arabia and the scene of a rare defeat last season expecting to face an inquisition this week about his future and that of his Red Bull team.

After a turbulent week of stories, speculation and a majestic triumph at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the three-time world champion will need to draw again on his deep well of mental resilience to steer clear of trouble on and off the track.

Last year, he was undone by a driveshaft problem in qualifying and started 15th on the grid.

He charged forward to finish second behind team-mate Sergio Perez, one of only two races won by the Mexican.

This time, after a season-opening win last Saturday, he will be seeking a ninth consecutive victory and a 100th career podium finish, preferably as a winner for the 56th time in his career.

