Veteran banker and economist John Consiglio has died at the age of 85, his family announced on Thursday.

Consiglio started his banking career at Barclays Bank in 1958, and later held executive positions at Mid-Med Bank and HSBC Bank Malta.

He was an active researcher, broadcaster and writer on economic affairs, including in the Times of Malta. Consiglio wrote the Maltese textbook in basic economics.

He also sat on the Central Bank’s EU working committee, was a member of the Diocesan finance committee, and lectured at the University of Malta.

In 2020, Consiglio donated a selection of books from his personal library to the Central Bank.

In a Facebook post, his son Ivan said donations to the "Djakonija Section", San Ġużepp Ħaddiem in Birkirkara, will be appreciated in his father’s memory.