A vets' association has called on the government to provide more resources towards veterinary care to improve emergency care and address the “significant challenges” faced by veterinary professionals in Malta.

The Malta Veterinary Association (MVA) said there is a dire need for the state to increase the resources it dedicates to the care of animals “to meet the public’s expectations of veterinary emergency out of hours”.

They added that vets have to sacrifice their personal time and face financial pressure because of a lack of resources.

“While the government provides subsidies and support for human healthcare, equivalent backing for animal healthcare is notably absent, resulting in an unfounded expectation among the public that veterinary services should be accessible around the clock at minimal or no cost.

Local veterinary clinics are currently confronted with a multitude of operational and financial obstacles, further complicated by widespread misconceptions regarding the structuring and pricing of veterinary care, the association said.

The MVA said that the abrupt closure of Malta’s only licensed animal hospital has left valuable resources and equipment underutilised, despite their capacity to address critical needs and emergencies within the community.

Since the closure, veterinary clinics now have the added responsibility of hospitalising more animals overnight. This “has not only strained their operational capabilities but has also impacted the work-life balance and mental health of their staff,” they said.

The MVA said that the government should repurpose the resources of the now-closed hospital to provide support for private practitioners.

This would alleviate their burdens and improve the welfare of both animals and professionals.

The MVA statement comes after the body that regulates the profession - the Veterinary Surgeons Council - pointed out that vets are obliged to provide 24-hour emergency care or be part of a system that provides such care.

The regulatory council statement also urged pet owners to establish a consistent and reliable relationship with a veterinarian of their choice, as veterinary professionals play a critical role in guiding them on preventive care and ensuring access to emergency services when necessary.

The MVA said they wanted to meet the council and the animal rights ministry to discuss the way forward.