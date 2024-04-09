Changes are in store for the Malta Premier League!

Moving forward the Malta Football Association will handle club licensing and regulations, whilst the newly formed Malta Premier League entity will focus on commercial initiatives, aiming to bring much-needed innovation to top-tier Maltese football.

With the aim to offer even more value and entertainment to fans a multi-year partnership with local radio station Vibe FM has been announced.

This partnership is a significant step for both the league and local radio station which keeps going from strength to strength.

Announcing the partnership Alan Abela, Chairman of the League, said: "Celebrating this exciting partnership marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to connect with fresh audiences and enhance fan interaction. Stay tuned as we unveil more dynamic collaborations in the weeks ahead. We're thrilled to usher in the return of the vibe to our league community!”

Frank Zammit, Station Director at Vibe FM, said: “This is big news for us! The fans of the game deserve an attractive championship in Malta and we cannot wait to add to the entertainment value of the league! Those who follow international football leagues should not have a reason not to follow the Malta Premier League!”

This partnership is bound to be exciting for local football fans as it will also create various opportunities for them to interact with their beloved game.

Vibe FM has signed a partnership deal with Malta Premier League. Photo: Matthias Brancaleone

As Official Radio Station Vibe FM aims to provide a fresh perspective on football through the original content that will be created by its onair and online team of personalities and content creators. Fans are set to get unrivaled behind-the-scenes access to Malta's top-flight football.

The first opportunity for fans to interact will be via a soon-to-be-announced poll to determine which is their preferred symbol to be adopted by The Malta Premier League in the new season.