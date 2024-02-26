Chinese history and culture came to life as Valletta witnessed the enchanting spectacle of a Hanfu Costume Parade last Saturday. Organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta in celebration of the Chinese New Year, the event drew enthusiastic participants and spectators alike, showcasing the beauty and elegance of traditional Han Chinese attire.

Against the picturesque backdrop of Valletta's main streets and historic landmarks, 23 volunteer models from various nationalities including Malta, China, Poland, Ukraine, and Italy, donned a stunning array of elegant Hanfu garments, embodying centuries of Chinese heritage and tradition. The colourful flowing silk robes, lavishly embroidered, were a testament to the rich tapestry of Chinese culture.

The parade route, winding through the heart of Valletta, took the public by surprise. Many reached out for their mobiles to film and take pictures of this dazzling procession, eager to share the experience with friends and family.

"This event truly celebrates the beauty of Chinese culture and history," remarked Yuan Yuan, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta. "The overwhelming response from the public demonstrates a genuine appreciation for Chinese traditions and this encourages us to come up with more events."

Participants expressed their joy at being part of such a vibrant celebration of culture. "Wearing Hanfu filled me with a sense of pride and connection to the Chinese heritage," said Martina Vella. "It was a truly unique experience to wear authentic Chinese traditional costumes and showcase them in my city."

The Hanfu Costume Parade not only served as a visual spectacle but also as a platform for cultural exchange and understanding. This was the largest event relating to Hanfu costume since the launch of the China Cultural Centre’s Hanfu Costume Society in January.