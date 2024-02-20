In an effort to support victims of traffic accidents, Victim Support Malta (VSM), a local NGO dedicated to supporting those affected by crime, has launched its new pilot project, the Traffic Accident Trauma Services (TATS). Supported by the Ministry of Environment, Energy, and Enterprise, this initiative aims to provide comprehensive emotional assistance to individuals impacted by traffic accidents in Malta.

Since its establishment in 2006, Victim Support Malta has been a trusted organisation offering support services to victims of various crimes. The TATS project (Traffic Accident Trauma Service) represents an expansion of their existing services, specifically designed to address the emotional and psychological needs of those affected and traumatized by road accidents.

Aligned with VSM's core mission, the TATS project will emphasize individual and family therapy, psychiatry, group therapy, and social work services. By providing these specialized interventions, VSM aims to alleviate trauma and support victims in regaining their emotional well-being and quality of life.

The alarming increase in road traffic fatalities in Malta during 2022, surpassing the rates of any other EU country by nearly tenfold, has served as a powerful catalyst for the inception of the TATS project. Data published by the European Commission highlighted the dire state of road safety in Malta, prompting urgent action. Tragically, Malta experienced a record-breaking 26 road fatalities in 2022. The media reported that traffic accidents between the months of October and December 2023 were up by 4.2 per cent when compared to the same period previous year. Seven people died as a result of crashes in those months. Data published by the National Statistics Office showed that there were 3,977 crashes in the fourth quarter of 2023. One in every three collisions involved a motorcycle.

A study conducted by the Faculty for Social Wellbeing revealed that 80 per cent of individuals have concerns about the frequency of severe traffic accidents in Malta. Inspired by these distressing numbers and the associated loss and trauma, Victim Support Malta has developed the TATS pilot project to contribute at least to the psychological recovery of victims.

Despite a limited sponsorship of €7,000 for this pilot project, Victim Support Malta is committed to maximizing the impact of the funding. Through careful planning and resource allocation, the organisation aims to cater to the needs of at least 30 individuals throughout 2024. VSM's dedicated team of professionals, including licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and social workers, will work tirelessly to provide personalized care and support to each participant.

Karl Grech, Director of Victim Support Malta, expressed the organisation's readiness to embark on this new initiative: "Victim Support Malta is prepared to assist the victims of traffic accidents. We acknowledge the significant emotional and psychological toll these incidents can have on individuals and their families. Through the TATS project, we aim to empower these individuals to overcome their trauma, rebuild their lives, and move forward with strength and resilience.

"The TATS project represents a crucial step towards enhancing the overall well-being of traffic accident victims in Malta. By offering specialized therapeutic support, VSM strives to create a support system that understands and addresses the unique challenges faced by these individuals, fostering bereavement, healing and recovery."

Victim Support Malta encourages individuals affected by traffic accidents to seek assistance through the TATS project. More information at www.victimsupportmalta.org.mt, by calling 2122 8333 or via e-mail info@victimsupport.org.mt.

Victim Support Malta (VSM) is a non-governmental organisation established in 2006 to provide comprehensive support to crime victims in Malta. Through services such as counseling, therapy, advocacy, and practical assistance, VSM aims to empower victims, uphold their rights, and facilitate their recovery. With a dedicated team of professionals, VSM remains committed to serving the local community and fostering a safer and more compassionate society.