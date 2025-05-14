Victims of crime who need to testify in court can now leave their children aged under three, or other dependent relatives, in the care of professionals while they take the witness stand.

The Home Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday that the Victim Support Agency was launching two services for victims of crime or domestic violence.

One of these allowed victims to leave their children at one of four childcare centres in Malta, including in Santa Venera, Mrieħel and Għarb, while they are in court.

Similarly, victims of crime who care for the elderly, vulnerable or disabled people would be able to apply through the agency to ensure a certified carer takes care of their relative at their own residence.

Both services will be provided for free.

Home Affairs Minister, who met VSA staff, including CEO Brian Farrugia, said the agency had supported 4,000 people in four years through its legal advice, support line 116006, and other services.