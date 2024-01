The Victor Pasmore Gallery has launched a digital guide in collaboration with Bloomberg Connects, the arts and culture app which opens the window to hundreds of cultural sites across the globe.

The gallery is the first Maltese space to be featured on the app.

Freely available on any mobile device, the digital guide is designed to offer additional information about the gallery and on Victor Pasmore and his Maltese contemporaries.

For more information and to download the guide, click here.