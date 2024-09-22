The Victor Pasmore Gallery is launching a series of talks starting on September 27 at 6.30pm.

For the first session of Friday Talks, the gallery is inviting associate editor and gallery curator Giulia Privitelli and Valentina Lupo, director at Atelier del Restauro, to delve into an exploration of the restorative process of Pasmore’s work vis-à-vis the lens he is regarded from in the 21st century. These subjects will be tackled along with the enduring relevance the artist still holds in today’s artistic climate.

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti took over the Victor Pasmore collection in 2015 from the Polverista Gallery, bringing to light the Maltese modern art movement and Pasmore’s instrumental influence on its direction.

In 2020 it became the custodian of Pasmore’s works further to an agreement with the Victor Pasmore Foundation.

The following year, in 2021, the foundation transformed the former APS headquarters at 275, St Paul Street, Valletta, into a state-of-the-art gallery.

Nowadays, Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti manages the gallery which aims to conserve the Pasmore’s legacy through an engaging range of exhibits, events and programmes showcasing the work of Pasmore and his Maltese peers.

Furthermore, the gallery is dedicated to researching, assisting and participating in the realisation of further studies into the artist’s work.

The first Friday Talks session will take place on September 27 at 6.30pm at the Victor Pasmore Gallery, Valletta. Attendance is free, however, reservation is encouraged given the limited space. E-mail info@victorpasmoregallery. com to secure your place.