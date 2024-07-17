The feast of St George is being celebrated in Victoria on Sunday. This year marks the 185th anniversary of the first titular statue of the saint, an artistic masterpiece at St George’s basilica.

Sung prayers by the Collegiate Chapter, led by Bishop Anton Teuma, will be held at 8am. Mgr Alfred Xuereb, apostolic nuncio for Morocco, will lead a concelebrated mass, together with Mgr Teuma, a delegation of the cathedral chapter, the collegiate chapter, the clergy of the basilica and members of the secular and religious clergy at 8.30am.

Mgr Teuma will deliver the homily. The Mass in D in Honour of St George Princeps Martyrum (1976) by Joseph Vella will be executed, with the participation of soprano Miriam Cauchi, tenor Antonino Interisano, baritone Louis Andrew Cassar and the Laudate Pueri choir and orchestra, directed by maestro di cappella Can. George J. Frendo and Maria Frendo. President Myriam Spiteri Debono will lead the congregation.

Marches by the St George’s band of Qormi and St Helen’s band of Birkirkara will start at 11am.

Solemn vespers, led by Archpriest Joseph Curmi, will be sung at 6pm. The procession with the statue of St George will leave the basilica, accompanied by La Stella Philharmonic Band, at 7pm.

The Victory Band of Xagħra will perform a band march from Republic Street to Independence Square at 8pm. The band, directed by Mro Marvin Grech, will later give a concert at Independence Square. The Mnarja Band will perform a band march from St Francis Square to St George’s Square at 8.30pm. Directed by Mro Joseph Grech, the band will later give a concert at St George’s Square.

On Saturday, July 20, eve of the feast, a solemn vigil mass will be celebrated at 5pm, followed by the translation of the relic at 6.15pm and pontifical vespers, led by Mgr Teuma. Vespri per la Solennità di San Giorgio Martire (1900) for soloists, quattro voci pari and orchestra by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia will be executed.

The King’s Own Band of Valletta, under the direction of Mro John Galea, will execute a musical programme at St George’s Square at 8pm. The La Stella Band will also perform at 9pm, with the participation of the La Stella Society choir and the Piccole Stelle choir under the direction of Sylvana Attard.

As is customary, the president is lending a Russian icon of St George, kept at the Palace in San Anton, to be exhibited at the basilica during the feast days. This tradition was initiated by the late President Guido de Marco. The icon is being displayed at the side altar dedicated to St Lazarus.

The feast functions will be broadcast on Leħen il-Belt Victoria (104.00FM MHz Stereo) and live-streamed on the parish Facebook page, www.facebook.com/stgeorge.org.mt, www.youtube.com/ stgeorgesbasilica and www.stgeorge.org.mt.