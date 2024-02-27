Gozitan club Victoria Hotspurs has appealed to the Malta FA to put their application to compete in next season’s Amateur League on the agenda of the upcoming governing body’s General Assembly or will proceed to take legal action to safeguard their interests.

Victoria Hotspurs said in a statement they have submitted their application to the Malta FA last September but after five months passed since their submission, the Malta FA Executive Board has not yet put this request on the agenda of the General Assembly for its final decision.

The Malta FA will hold its next General Assembly on March 15 during which the local governing body of football will hold elections for a new president and the three vice-president seats.

Victoria Hotspurs said that without any basis, the MFA Executive Board had asked the Gozitan club to withdraw its membership with the Gozo FA before the application could then go to a vote of the Assembly.

