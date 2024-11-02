On November 9, Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is marking three important anniversaries in the history of Malta and Gozo: the 60th anniversary of Independence (1964), the 50th of the Republic (1974) and the 20th of European Union accession (2004), with a panel discussion titled ‘Milestones of Nationhood’.

The discussion will be introduced by Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, and moderated by former Sunday Times of Malta editor Steve Mallia. The panel will feature President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and University of Malta academics Lino Briguglio, Joseph Pirotta and Simone Azzopardi.

Together, they will reflect on these three milestones in the recent history of Malta and Gozo, examine how they have unfolded, consider where our nation stands today, and discuss the way forward.

The event starts at 11am and admission is free. Seat reservations are encouraged by sending an e-mail to events@heartofgozo.org.