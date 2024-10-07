Il-Ħaġar − Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria has launched its cultural programme for the first quarter of its events season, which starts this month.

All events are free of charge and range from temporary exhibitions to public talks on a wide array of topics such as astrology, prehistory, decorative arts, the history of gastronomy, and panel discussions on national themes, with the participation of renowned Maltese and Gozitan academics and researchers.

The programme also includes a number of concerts and hands-on workshops for children and students.

However, the highlight of the programme is arguably the temporary exhibition The Annunciation: The Itinerary of Hope, which will be inaugurated in mid-November and will feature works by some of the greatest European masters of the 15th and 16th centuries, such as Albrecht Dürer, Federico Barocci, Maestro del Dado and Lucas Cranach, among others, most of which will be exhibited in the Maltese islands for the first time.

Full details of the museum’s cultural programme can be accessed through the newly launched museum website.