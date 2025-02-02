The Victoria Scout group held its annual general meeting during which awards were presented in various categories. After group council chairperson Michael Grech delivered the opening address, scout leader Jesmond Scerri, secretary Celine Portelli and treasurer Gino Mizzi delivered their annual reports.

The evening proceeded with a talk by guest speaker Jesmond Saliba, commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, and a presentation – ‘What does it mean to be a scout?’ – by the Scout Troop. Then, the Cub group sang Michael Jackson’s song Heal the World, followed by the presentation of awards and certificates. The Rover Scout of the Year 2024 went to Richard Caruana; while Paolo Sultana lifted the Venture Scout of the Year; Gabriele Puglisi – Scout of the Year; Jake Said – Cub Scout of the Year – Saturday Pack; and Jake Bugeja – Cub Scout of the Year – Seeonee Pack.

Certificates of merit were awarded to Jerrod Xerri (Rover Crew), Lucas Joe Portelli and Jordi Spiteri (Scout Troop), and George Mercieca and Francesco Cefai (Saturday Pack).

Messenger for Peace awardees with Victoria group scout leader Jesmond Scerri.

The Messenger of Peace Award was awarded to Jacob Grech, Aleksander Attard and Jaiden Formosa (in absentia). Certificates for the Explorer Belt Expedition were presented to four of the seven Rovers who participated, namely Michael V. Farrugia, Darren P. Cassar, Matthew Grech, and Richard Caruana.

The winners of the Mowgli Inter-Six Monthly competition for 2024 were the Black Six (Jake Bugeja, George Camilleri, Francesco Cefai, Gabriel Tabone, Ayden Vella, and Gabriel Gatt) and the Seeonee Pack and the Red Six of the Saturday Pack (Liam Sultana, Michael Zammit, Liam Cini, Jake Mifsud, Thomas John Gatt, and Evan Zammit).

At the end of the meeting, group council Mizzi presented a donation to OASI Foundation executive head Noel Scerri.