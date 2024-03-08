Arts Council Malta has launched a video for the winning song of the 2023 edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu, the festival dedicated to original Maltese songs.

Il-Baħħ u Jien is written by Natasha Grima, composed by Charlene Grima and sung by Christian Arding. Ray Calleja is the artistic director of the video.

The track, which throws the spotlight on mental health issues among men, was an instant hit, racking up 10,000 views on social media within a few days of release.

During the video’s launch at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the author said she was inspired to write the song following “a close personal encounter with a dear one”.

“I was very shocked and saddened by what had happened to my friend. Walking in nature and writing songs helps process my emotions as part of my healing. So, while walking my dog one day I could visualise the events and internally feel the desperation people who try to die by suicide must go through. By the time I got home from my walk, I had a song,” Grima said.

The video was launched as part of an ongoing investment by Arts Council Malta in voluntary organisations, like L-Għanja tal-Poplu, which offer Maltese musicians the opportunity to express their art through the Maltese language.

L-Għanja tal-Poplu has been a significant platform for showcasing the Maltese language and musical talent over the years and its 48th edition will be held in August.

The Council aims to strengthen Malta’s creative and cultural ecology by providing stable support for organisations to plan ahead, grow and develop in alignment with Strategy 2025, the national strategy for culture.

Speaking at the launch, Arts Council Malta chairperson Malta Albert Marshall said: “Initiatives like the one we are celebrating today help us create synergy with a number of voluntary organisations that focus on the cultural and creative sectors. By investing in these organisations, Arts Council Malta is truly putting the arts at the heart of Malta’s future, making stronger inroads in the journey towards fulfilling our vision for a more diverse and inclusive sector.”

For more information about Arts Council Malta partnerships with cultural organisations, click here.

The video of Il-Baħħ u Jien is available on the Arts Council Malta YouTube channel.