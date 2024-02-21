The year 2024 marks an important milestone in the bilateral relationship between Viet Nam and Malta, when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (January 14, 1974 - 2024).

The Viet Nam-Malta bilateral relations have experienced positive developments with the signing of numerous important cooperation documents, such as agreements on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders and double taxation avoidance, and a memorandum of understanding on the application of administrative formalities in intercountry adoption. These have created legal frameworks for increasing bilateral collaboration. Cooperation in key areas such as economy, trade, investment, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchange are positively developing thanks to the great potentials and a number of favourable factors.

To celebrate this important milestone, there has been an exchange of letters and messages of congratulations between the State and government leaderships as well as between the two leaders of the parliaments of two sides, in which they both expressed high appreciation to the excellent friendship between Viet Nam and Malta, which has been continuously maintained over the past 50 years, and their confidence in the deepening of cooperation in existing and new areas, at both bilateral and multilateral levels, thanks to the shared visions, great potentials and favourable conditions, common interests as well as the joint commitment and efforts of the two leaderships and the two peoples.

In particular, the Viet Nam Embassy in Rome, concurrently accredited to the Republic of Malta, is working with Maltese partners to organise important economic and cultural activities in Malta to celebrate the occasion.

The ‘Viet Nam – Malta Cooperation Forum’, to be held on February 22, 2024, aims to provide a comprehensive and updated introduction on the current economic policies and development of Viet Nam, creating a venue for exchange and exploration of cooperation in trade, investment and services where both sides have strengths and needs, for the interests of the business communities of the two countries. In addition, to further promote mutual understanding and cultural exchange between the two peoples, the Embassy has worked with Spazju Kreattiv to organise the ‘Viet Nam Film Day’ on February 21 , 2024.

While it is crucial to continue to value and nurture the foundation of our bilateral cooperation by the enhancement of contacts and exchanges at all levels and channels, especially at the high-level, it is no less important to promote people-to-people linkages for a long-lasting friendship and solidarity between Viet Nam and Malta.