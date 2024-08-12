After an extensive and meticulous restoration process, Villa Overhills was officially inaugurated on August 2.

Dating back to the late 19th century, the villa has been thoughtfully renovated to blend contemporary elements with its original traditional features, such as stone slabs and corbels. This careful preservation ensures the villa retains its historical character while integrating modern infrastructure.

In line with Elia Caterers’ signature concept and philosophy, also seen in Giardini Lambrosa, Villa Overhills features a state-of-the-art open kitchen. The villa is now fully equipped with modern amenities, including WiFi, air conditioning, and a retractable canopy, allowing for adaptable indoor or outdoor spaces.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono with Elia Caterers managing director Paul Borg Bonaci.

Electrical access points are conveniently placed throughout, and a large parking facility is available just outside the venue. The venue is also wheelchair accessible.

Managing director Paul Borg Bonaci expressed his satisfaction and gratitude towards all those involved in the restoration process.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono honoured the occasion with her attendance. Addressing the guests, the president highlighted the importance of family-run businesses, praising the perseverance and devotion of past generations who bravely founded such enterprises, which continue to prosper under the guidance of the younger generations.

Elia Caterers is now running the venue.

Following the speeches, the Borg Bonaci family gathered to cut the celebration cake, marking the official inauguration.

The launch event highlighted the villa’s versatility as a premier venue for various occasions, including corporate events, weddings and family gatherings.

Guests enjoyed some of Elia Caterers’ signature finger food, showcasing the elegance and quality they are known for. For the inauguration, they also introduced two new station concepts featuring their signature granitas and customisable gelato.

