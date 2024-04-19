More than 100 vintage motors took part in a festival organised by the Federazzjoni Maltija Vetturi Antiki last weekend.

The motors, from Malta and Gozo, were first displayed in Għajnsielem and then in Nadur.

Various clubs affiliated with the federation took part.

The festival started on Saturday with a consistency run from Qrendi and continued on Sunday from Munxar, passing through several villages in Gozo.

On May 4, 1998, three clubs, the Historic Motorcycle Club – Malta, the Old Motors Club and the Military Vehicles Collectors Club, got together to form the Federazzjoni Maltija Vetturi Antiki. Its goal was to further the interests of classic vehicle enthusiasts in Malta and Gozo.

Between 2010 and 2011 the federation was joined by the American Auto Club of Malta, the Military Vehicles Club of Gozo and the Valletta Grand Prix Foundation, while the BMW Owners Club joined the federation in July 2015.

The federation is also a member of the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens.