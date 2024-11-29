Local blues trio Vinyl Paradise is today launching their debut album with a special event at Tigullio, St Julian’s.

The album features a collection of 12 original songs, each showcasing the unique rhythms and powerful guitar work that Vinyl Paradise is known for. With influences ranging from classic blues to contemporary interpretations, the album promises to take listeners on a captivating musical journey.

“This album is a reflection of our passion for blues and our commitment to creating music that resonates with people. We can’t wait to perform these songs live at Tigullio!,” the band said.

Fans who attend tonight’s event will enjoy live performances and have the opportunity to meet the band members.

Doors open at 8.30pm. Tickets are available from ticketline. com.mt. For more information and updates, follow Vinyl Paradise on their social media platforms.