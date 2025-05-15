Virtu Ferries said on Thursday it had acquired a 24,000 square meter site overlooking the port of Pozzallo from the Regione Siciliana.

It said in a statement that with a total investment of €6 million, the new Virtu Ferries logistics hub is set to become a critical gateway for trade between Sicily and Malta.

The facility will offer a base of operations for companies and distributors involved in import and export. It will include a business centre, office space, parking facilities for light vehicles and trailers, storage and warehousing areas and accommodation for commercial vehicle drivers.

“This initiative represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to strengthen Virtu Ferries’ leadership on the Sicily-Malta maritime route,” said a company spokesperson.

“We are proud to contribute to the development of regional infrastructure and provide innovative logistics solutions to our partners.”

The spokesperson added it was encouraging to see the Italian authorities believing in Virtu's high-speed catamaran service and recognising the investments it had made in the Sicily-Malta route.