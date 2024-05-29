Floriana, a town rich in history and architectural beauty, finds itself at a critical juncture. Despite its strategic location adjacent to Valletta, Floriana has faced a steady decline in recent years. The town’s ageing infrastructure, diminishing population and lack of modern amenities have left it in dire need of regeneration.

Recognising the urgent need for revitalisation, we propose a comprehensive plan that safeguards the existing population while attracting new investments, particularly focusing on engaging the youth.

Current challenges

Floriana’s historical charm is undeniable, yet, the town grapples with several significant challenges:

Ageing infrastructure: many buildings and public spaces require renovation and modernisation to meet contemporary standards.

Population decline: young people often leave in search of better opportunities, leading to an ageing population.

Economic stagnation: limited commercial activity and outdated facilities hinder economic growth and development.

The phenomenon of brain drain has plagued Floriana, as many residents have sought refuge in neighbouring localities, leaving behind an ageing population and dwindling youth engagement. Even my own family has relocated, though our ties to Floriana remain strong.

Proposed initiatives

The Nationalist Party’s regeneration plan for Floriana focuses on three primary areas: infrastructure enhancement, community engagement and economic revitalisation. These initiatives aim to create a sustainable, vibrant community that honours its heritage while embracing the future.

1. Infrastructure enhancement

Historic preservation and modernisation: we propose a balanced approach that preserves Floriana’s historical architecture while integrating modern amenities. This includes restoring key landmarks and upgrading residential buildings.

Smart city technology: implementing smart city solutions such as intelligent lighting, waste management systems and public Wi-Fi can improve the quality of life for residents.

Green spaces and public areas: enhancing public parks, creating pedestrian-friendly zones and developing community gardens can make Floriana more liveable and attractive. Green spaces also provide recreational opportunities and contribute to environmental sustainability.

2. Community engagement

The decline in youth involvement and the practical challenges faced by the elderly in navigating Floriana’s historic residences underscore the urgent need for revitalisation efforts. While Floriana’s architectural splendour continues to captivate tourists, it is essential to recognise that preserving its heritage goes beyond mere aesthetics – it is about safeguarding the soul of our community.

Cultural and community events: organising regular cultural events, markets and festivals can foster community spirit and attract visitors. These events can celebrate Floriana’s unique heritage while providing platforms for local artists and entrepreneurs.

Resident participation in planning: encouraging residents’ active participation in the planning and implementation of regeneration projects ensures that the initiatives meet the community’s needs and gain their support.

3. Economic revitalisation

Youth property assistance programme: addressing the challenge of housing affordability for young people is critical.

Subsidised housing: providing financial subsidies or low-interest loans to help young people purchase their first homes in Floriana.

Affordable rental schemes: developing affordable rental housing options specifically for young professionals and families.

Renovation grants: offering grants and financial incentives for young property owners to renovate and restore older buildings, preserving Floriana’s historical charm while making the properties liveable and modern.

Safeguarding the population: throughout the regeneration process, it is crucial to ensure that the existing population benefits from the changes.

Affordable housing: implementing policies to prevent displacement and ensure that housing remains affordable for current residents.

Health and social services: enhancing access to healthcare, social services and support for elderly residents to ensure a high quality of life.

Inclusive development: ensuring that all regeneration projects are inclusive and accessible, catering to the needs of people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Floriana stands at a crossroads, with an opportunity to transform itself into a thriving, modern community while preserving its rich heritage. This comprehensive regeneration plan aims to address the town’s current challenges and lay the foundation for a sustainable and prosperous future for its residents.

By focusing on infrastructure enhancement, community engagement and economic revitalisation we can safeguard the well-being of Floriana’s people and attract investment, particularly from youth. This would ensure that Floriana’s residents experience a renaissance, transforming their locality into a vibrant hub of culture and innovation.

As we welcome visitors to marvel at St Publius church, or the Mattia Preti paintings at Sarria church, cheer on Floriana FC, or stroll through our lush gardens, let us not forget the living, breathing essence of Floriana – its people. It is imperative that we invest in initiatives to reinvigorate community engagement, revitalise our urban spaces and provide support for our elderly residents to ensure that Floriana thrives for generations to come.

In the face of challenges, let us rise together to preserve the heart of Malta – Floriana. As a candidate for the local council, I pledge to be a champion for our community, working tirelessly to address our needs and build a brighter future for Floriana.

Support me, us, in this endeavour and together, let us write the next chapter of Floriana’s story with pride and purpose.

James Aaron Ellul is minority leader in Floriana’s local council and a PN candidate for the local council election.