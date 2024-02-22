The first commitments of 2024 will see the Malta women's team face the Faroe Islands and Belarus in the annual VisitMalta Women's Trophy.

Coached by Manuela Tesse, the national team is at the back of a historic campaign in the first edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League where they managed to secure promotion to League B.

They will discover their opponents for their appointments in Europe's second-tier on March 5, but in the meantime, they will be using this home double-header as preparations for those highly-anticipated matchups.

The Faroe Islands - ranked 110th - sit below Malta - 86th - in the FIFA rankings but Tesse is wary of the competition that the Nordic side will bring to the match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

