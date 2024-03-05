VisitMalta has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Giro d’Italia for the 2024 edition.

In a statement, the Malta Tourism Authority said that it will continue to sponsor the Giro d’Italia, further solidifying VisitMalta’s presence as a key player in one of the most renowned sporting events on the international stage.

“The event is broadcast in approximately 200 countries worldwide, reaching an estimated audience of 650 million viewers. Additionally, it will maintain extensive visibility across official social media channels, boasting over 4.2 million followers,” the statement said.

“This year’s Giro d’Italia will span 3,386.7 km, commencing from Venaria Reale in Turin and culminating in Rome. VisitMalta will once again be prominently featured during all the stages of Giro d’Italia with banners and digital advertising as well as a stand at the Open Village, adjacent to the finish line area, offering information on the Maltese islands of Malta, Gozo and Comino.”

