The last phase of a €2.1 million project shining a light on Caravaggio's masterpieces at the St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta was inaugurated on Friday.

The project includes the development of the Caravaggio Centre in a wing to the right of the cathedral's oratory, which is home to Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio’s Beheading of Saint John the Baptist.

The Caravaggio Wing is home to the artist's 'St Jerome Writing' painting. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The wing is split into two levels.

The first level - inaugurated in 2021 - is home to the 1607 painting St Jerome Writing. There, two interactive screens provide historical and educational information on the painting and the artist.

Visitors can watch the 10-minute docudrama ‘Meet Caravaggio’ about Caravaggio's life, career, and artistic achievements during his stay in Malta.

A life-size image of the Beheading is featured on the second floor of the Caravaggio Wing, where visitors can interact and learn more about the painting. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Upstairs, on the second level, visitors come 'face-to-face' with Caravaggio's beheading of St John the Baptist through digital projections.

Detailed images of the masterpiece are projected onto a wall, and through an interactive torch, visitors can 'shine a light' on specific details of the painting.

The Caravaggio Wing provides an interactive experience for museum-goers to learn more about the artist, his masterpieces and his controversial time in Malta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Another section of the room provides the opportunity to understand the artist’s creative process and to delve into scientific studies showcasing the artist’s brushwork and use of the chiaroscuro effect.

Works on the wing - part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund - started in 2018.

These exhibits will be open to visit as of Monday.

On Friday Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the completed project was a gift not just to Malta, but also "to European art because Caravaggio’s work is a wonderful expression of European creativity".

The Caravaggio Wing is part of a €13 million extension and rehabilitation project for St John's Co-Cathedral, which is set to open its doors in 2025.

Apart from the inauguration of the wing, Friday also saw the completion of conservation work on the clock room and Bell tower, which dates back to 1584.