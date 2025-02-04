Young Maltese visually impaired swimmers recently got first-hand tips from a blind Italian champion during a Para Swimming Development Camp organised for the next generation of young Para swimmers and coaches in Malta.

Italian Paralympian Martina Rabbolini, a blind swimmer who represented Italy at multiple European and World Championships and three editions of the Paralympic Games — Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 — was in Malta recently to share her experience and technique.

In total, 14 coaches and 10 Para swimmers, aged between 8 and 17 years, took part in the camp recently at the new indoor pool complex at The Mediterranean College of Sport, organised by the Malta Paralympic Committee (MPC), in collaboration with The Malta Trust Foundation (TMTF) and the Federazione Italiana Nuoto Paralimpico (FINP).

Split over three days, participants benefitted from the expert guidance of FINP coaches Federica Fornasiero and Enrico Testa, who have over 20 years’ experience in Paralympic swimming. The two form part of Italy’s multi-award-winning and record-breaking national team for Paralympic swimming and oversee the official training and accreditation of Paralympic swimming coaches in Italy.

Dedicated educational sessions for coaches focused on methodologies and swimming techniques for blind and visually impaired swimmers, combined with practical pool sessions for athletes with visual or physical impairments.

Coaches also used adapted equipment, such as tappers and waterproof audio devices designed for these swimmers, and each athlete received individualised evaluations and personalised tips to improve their swimming technique and performance.

The development camp also served to strengthen relationships with FINP and explore future international collaborations, including specialised training for Para swimming coaches and potential training camp exchanges or competitions in Malta and Italy.

MPC said this camp was an investment in the future generation of Para swimmers and coaches.

“We recognised the importance of providing the necessary support and expertise to help athletes and coaches achieve their goals, while setting even more ambitious targets for Para swimming," a spokesperson for MPC said.

“We also observed a strong sense of community during the camp, with a positive atmosphere and bond created between these young athletes, their families and coaches. This is encouraging and positions swimming to inclusively welcome athletes of all abilities.”

Commenting on the camp’s success, The Malta Trust Foundation remarked on the synergy between children, parents, and coaches during this camp.

“It was truly inspiring to see everyone working together and benefiting from such a meaningful event that breaks down barriers, ensuring individuals of all abilities can access and enjoy the sport of swimming," the Foundation spokesperson said.