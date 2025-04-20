Vivian has been re-certified with the Equality Mark by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) for another three years, reaffirming its commitment to gender equality and family-friendly measures within the company.

First awarded the Equality Mark in December 2021, Vivian has since strengthened its policies, ensuring inclusivity and diversity across all levels of the organisation. These measures include equal remuneration, enhanced parental benefits and structured awareness training.

“We see diversity as a strength, and fostering inclusion comes naturally to us. This re-certification is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported,” Joanna Gatt, director at Vivian, said.

Malta’s progress in gender equality

Malta has made significant strides in reducing the gender pay gap, with figures from the NCPE showing a decline in the pay gap from 13% in 2018 to 5.1% in 2023 − well below the EU average of 12%. However, disparities remain in sectors such as real estate (18.5%) and education (17.1%).

Challenges persist in workplace discrimination and harassment, with three gender discrimination complaints recorded in 2023, including one case involving an insurance company’s IT system favouring male policyholders.

Our goal is to maintain a workspace where employees feel safe, heard and empowered - Vivian director Joanna Gatt

Parental leave uptake among men remains disproportionately low. In 2023, only 1.9% of public sector parental leave requests came from fathers, while in the private sector, just 13 out of 200 applications in 2024 were submitted by men. Cultural and workplace expectations continue to hinder equal caregiving responsibilities.

Despite these challenges, 34 companies have earned NCPE’s Equality Mark over the past three years, with 75 firms maintaining certification − covering over 37,300 employees across industries.

Vivian continues to refine its policies to align with evolving legal and ethical standards “but creating a culture of inclusion requires continuous dialogue, training and trust,” Gatt said. “Our goal is to maintain a workspace where employees feel safe, heard and empowered.”

To support this, Vivian has integrated equality principles into daily operations through structured training programmes, awareness campaigns and clear reporting mechanisms. Employees are educated on their rights and responsibilities, fostering a work environment free from discrimination, bullying and harassment.

Looking ahead, Vivian is to introduce new workplace flexibility initiatives. Additionally, the company is focusing on enhancing its recruitment strategy to attract diverse talent while ensuring equal opportunities for all employees.

“We remain committed to evolving our policies to support our workforce,” Gatt added. “By fostering a fair and inclusive environment, we strengthen our team and the service we provide to our clients.”

Vivian was among the first signatories of the Malta Diversity and Inclusion Charter when it launched in May 2024. This initiative reinforces the company’s dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that benefits employees, clients and society.